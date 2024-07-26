GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $66.68

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $63.00. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 3,616,483 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

