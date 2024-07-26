Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

