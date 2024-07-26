Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $335.73 and last traded at $333.55, with a volume of 11379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.76.

The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total value of $754,519.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.69.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

