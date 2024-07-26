GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.40% of GXO Logistics worth $603,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 84,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.