Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $794.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

