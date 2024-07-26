Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Herc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Herc by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of HRI opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.