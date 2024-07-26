Herc’s (HRI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.50.

HRI opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Herc by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

