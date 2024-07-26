Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 18,572 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $186,648.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,825,145 shares in the company, valued at $128,892,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $362,923.30.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $336,927.76.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEST opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $883.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

