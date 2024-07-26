Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Shares of Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.66. Highest Performances shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 337 shares.
Highest Performances Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.49.
Highest Performances Company Profile
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
