Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -976.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

