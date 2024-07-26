Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,335 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $47,377.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,554.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66.

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.

HIMS stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

