Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,335 Shares

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $47,377.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,384,554.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80.
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Soleil Boughton sold 129,667 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,664,656.85.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66.
  • On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15.
  • On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.3 %

HIMS stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,379,000 after buying an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

