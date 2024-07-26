HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.39

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and traded as low as $37.97. HomeFed shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 53,600 shares traded.
HomeFed Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.
HomeFed Company Profile
HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties.
