HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

