Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.00

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and traded as low as $11.45. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 50,243 shares trading hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.

