Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Shares of HUBB opened at $355.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.31. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

