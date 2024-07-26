Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 33,000 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

