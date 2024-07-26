Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Nancy E. Maloney Sells 57,537 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

