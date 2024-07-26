Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.88.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

