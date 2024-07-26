IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.