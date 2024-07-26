IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDYA opened at $42.29 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Insider Activity at IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

