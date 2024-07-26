IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.36

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $28.16. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 315 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

