ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

