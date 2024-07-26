Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the June 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.13. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.35 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.6897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

