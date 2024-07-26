Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Infinera Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 911,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

