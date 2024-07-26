Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Down 84.1% in July

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative EV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.01 on Friday. Innovative EV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Innovative EV Technologies Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

