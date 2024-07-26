Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.29% of Installed Building Products worth $683,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,696,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 92,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE IBP opened at $247.73 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

