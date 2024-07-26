International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.46

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 11144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

