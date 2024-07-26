International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.
International Business Machines Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $192.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.90. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
