International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $343.60

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.60 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.40), with a volume of 1304676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.60 ($4.42).

A number of brokerages have commented on IDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.07) to GBX 268 ($3.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 328.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 280.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. International Distributions Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

