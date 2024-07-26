Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 405,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 49,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 989,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,620,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

