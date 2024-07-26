Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

IMIMF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Interra Copper has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

