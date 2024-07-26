inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of inTEST worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in inTEST by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

inTEST Stock Down 0.8 %

INTT stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.96. inTEST Co. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

