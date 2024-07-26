Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $122.87

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.87 and traded as high as $124.04. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $123.82, with a volume of 1,598 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth $102,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.