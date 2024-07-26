Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,581.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

