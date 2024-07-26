Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LegalZoom.com (LZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ):

7/10/2024 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

7/10/2024 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

7/10/2024 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/10/2024 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/10/2024 – LegalZoom.com was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

