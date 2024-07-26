Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Popular (BPOP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2024 – Popular had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Popular had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Popular had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

7/25/2024 – Popular had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $113.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Popular had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Popular by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 17.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 22.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

