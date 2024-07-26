Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,430,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $582,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IONS stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

