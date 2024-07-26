Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.68

Shares of Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $19.53. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 2,830 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Isabella Bank Stock Down 0.1 %
Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.
Isabella Bank Company Profile
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
