iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.57

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 4670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.