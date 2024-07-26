iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.57

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 4670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
