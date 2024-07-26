iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Reduced by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 206,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

