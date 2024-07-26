iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,354,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 95,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

