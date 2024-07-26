iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

