iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.76

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 56214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $689.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,022 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,365,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

