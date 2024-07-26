J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey Sells 2,116 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.2 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after acquiring an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

