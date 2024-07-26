Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 96,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 128,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 56.4% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

