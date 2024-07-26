Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

