Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Archrock by 4,483.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

