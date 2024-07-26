JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 21st

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -40.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $16.42 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.