JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 21st

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.
JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -40.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $16.42 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
