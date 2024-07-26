JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $22,920,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

