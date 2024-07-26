Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after buying an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,852,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 587,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 539,534 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after purchasing an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

